Diversified miner Anglo American has agreed to lead the latest investment round of Sanergy, an organic waste business with operations in Kenya that is eyeing carbon finance to help generate high value agriculture and energy products.
Miner Anglo American invests in African waste firm Sanergy, eyeing carbon credits
Diversified miner Anglo American has agreed to lead the latest investment round of Sanergy, an organic waste business with operations in Kenya that is eyeing carbon finance to help generate high value agriculture and energy products.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.