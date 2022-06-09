High demand leads US farmers’ cooperative to open second enrolment window for soil carbon credit programme

A US farmer-owned cooperative has opened a second enrolment period for its 2022 voluntary agricultural carbon credit programme due to strong demand.

Truterra, the sustainability business subsidiary of US agriculture cooperative Land O’Lakes, said last week that it would give farmers an additional one month to sign up for this year’s round of its soil-based offset programme.

Truterra enrolled an initial cohort of farmers beginning in Dec. 2021 and is looking to drive additional supply through this second period in order to meet buyer demand, it said in a statement.

Since the first enrolment period closed, an additional nine agricultural retailers have backed the programme, which prompted this second sign-up round, which ends June 30.

Launched last year, Truterra now seeks to pay farmers up to $25/tonne for CO2 sequestration – up from $20/tonne last year – as soil-based offset initiatives continue to earmark payments on the high end of current global VER values.

Truterra paid farmers more than $4 million for sequestering over 200,000 tonnes of CO2 last year after it secured Microsoft as a credit buyer through 2023.

“Truterra offers farmers greater earning potential by paying based on results – actual carbon stored – rather than a set payment per acre,” it said.

“We continue to learn from farmers and ag retailers and improve our programme to best fit their needs and support their transitions to more sustainable practices that will hopefully open up new profitability opportunities for their operations and improve their soil health for the long-term,” said Truterra President Jason Weller.

Under TruCarbon, farmers are paid in full after successful verification, with Truterra covering all soil sampling and verification costs, including data collection support “to save time and ensure farmers can stay focused on their operations”.

Truterra’s programme is delivered through an agricultural retail network of agronomy advisors, including 50 participating retailers across 17 states.

This network, as part of the Land O’Lakes’ ag retail network spanning over 900 retail owners, brings together insights from the entire food supply chain spectrum to inform successful on-farm sustainability approaches.

Truterra said farmers who have a qualifying change in practice from crop years 2019, 2020, or 2021 are eligible to enroll and receive up to $25/tonne for carbon stored in their soils.

Farmers and agriculture retailers participating in the programme utilise the company’s Insights Engine platform to measure and track their on-farm practices and model new methods such as cover cropping and no-till.

Microsoft agreed to buy 100,000 VERs from the programme last year, as part of the tech giant’s 1.3 Mt procurement.

