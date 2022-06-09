Gold Standard softens stance on adjusted credits in new claims guidelines

Carbon credit certifier Gold Standard issued new guidelines on Thursday for how its units can be used by voluntary buyers given the new Paris Agreement context, providing greater flexibility on the need for authorisation from the project’s host-country government.