Carbon credit certifier Gold Standard issued new guidelines on Thursday for how its units can be used by voluntary buyers given the new Paris Agreement context, providing greater flexibility on the need for authorisation from the project’s host-country government.
Gold Standard softens stance on adjusted credits in new claims guidelines
Carbon credit certifier Gold Standard issued new guidelines on Thursday for how its units can be used by voluntary buyers given the new Paris Agreement context, providing greater flexibility on the need for authorisation from the project’s host-country government.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.