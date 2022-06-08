‘Dash for gas’ dominates response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion -report

Published 09:00 on June 8, 2022 / Last updated at 19:00 on June 7, 2022

Government responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the related energy crisis feature more examples of support for oil and gas expansion and fewer of clean and efficient energy transition policies, according to a report released by climate researchers on Wednesday.