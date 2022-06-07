Wisconsin-based CCO project seeks LCFS listing as biofuel credit prices crater

Published 22:35 on June 7, 2022 / Last updated at 22:35 on June 7, 2022

A California Carbon Offset (CCO) livestock project in America’s Dairyland has applied to transition into the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), according to documents posted Tuesday by state regulator ARB, even as biofuel credit values under several market-based programmes plunge.