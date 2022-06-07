A California Carbon Offset (CCO) livestock project in America’s Dairyland has applied to transition into the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), according to documents posted Tuesday by state regulator ARB, even as biofuel credit values under several market-based programmes plunge.
Wisconsin-based CCO project seeks LCFS listing as biofuel credit prices crater
