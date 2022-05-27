Shell takes swipe at UK for sweetening oil and gas spending over renewables

Published 18:18 on May 27, 2022 / Last updated at 18:18 on May 27, 2022 / EMEA, UK / No Comments

Shell has taken a swipe at the UK government’s tax breaks for North Sea fossil fuel investment that accompanied Thursday’s news of a windfall levy on oil and gas profits by pointing out that the sweeteners do not extend to renewable energy.