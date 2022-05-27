G7 energy ministers fail to set 2030 coal exit deadline, scale back carbon price ambitions

G7 energy ministers pledged on Friday to ditch coal-fired production but failed to set the hard 2030 deadline that hosts Germany had crafted in a draft agreement text.