Less than 4% of global GHGs covered by a sufficient carbon price to meet 2030 goals

Published 17:24 on May 24, 2022 / Last updated at 17:25 on May 24, 2022

Despite direct carbon price instruments covering almost one quarter of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions bringing in $84 billion in 2021, less than 4% are within a system with a sufficient price to meet Paris Agreement-aligned 2030 climate goals, a report from the World Bank said Tuesday.