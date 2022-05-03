One of South Korea’s biggest asset managers has made its first purchase of international voluntary carbon credits, as it plans to make offsets a key part of its ESG strategy.
Major Korean asset manager announces debut carbon credit deal
One of South Korea’s biggest asset managers has made its first purchase of international voluntary carbon credits, as it plans to make offsets a key part of its ESG strategy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.