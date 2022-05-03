Australian farmer group demands A$2 bln fund for ag sector, carbon market assistance

Published 11:10 on May 3, 2022 / Last updated at 11:10 on May 3, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia’s National Farmers Federation (NFF) is calling for both major political parties to commit A$2 billion ($1.4 bln) to support the country’s agriculture sector and encourage more farmers to enter the carbon market.