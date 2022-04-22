EUAs advanced in early on Friday to reach an eight-week high as speculative buying continued to drive the market after Wednesday’s 9.5% jump, while energy markets were mixed amid continued German resistance to wider energy sanctions against Russia.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs advanced in early on Friday to reach an eight-week high as speculative buying continued to drive the market after Wednesday's 9.5% jump, while energy markets were mixed amid continued German resistance to wider energy sanctions against Russia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.