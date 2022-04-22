As EU officials rush to hammer out the details of a new strategy to rapidly curb the bloc’s Russian energy imports, the mooted measures to massively increase renewables while cutting unnecessary energy demand leave experts uncertain about how this will impact the bloc’s carbon market.
REPowerEU: Brussels aims higher in effort to rid EU of Russian fossil fuels
As EU officials rush to hammer out the details of a new strategy to rapidly curb the bloc's Russian energy imports, the mooted measures to massively increase renewables while cutting unnecessary energy demand leave experts uncertain about how this will impact the bloc's carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.