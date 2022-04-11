Bluesource, Star Royalties announce scale-up in funding for ag sector VER programme

North American carbon credit developer Bluesource and precious metals and green royalty and streaming investment company Star Royalties have announced a fourfold expansion of their plans to generate millions of voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) from a regenerative agriculture programme.