Offset developer and consultancy South Pole is seeking to leverage digital technologies to engage more corporates on climate action, the company said on Tuesday after adding another minority investor to its equity pool amid a rapid expansion.
South Pole eyes digitisation push after adding new minority investor
Offset developer and consultancy South Pole is seeking to leverage digital technologies to engage more corporates on climate action, the company said on Tuesday after adding another minority investor to its equity pool amid a rapid expansion.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.