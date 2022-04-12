International > South Pole eyes digitisation push after adding new minority investor

South Pole eyes digitisation push after adding new minority investor

Published 12:30 on April 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 02:39 on April 11, 2022  /  International, Nature-based, Switzerland, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Offset developer and consultancy South Pole is seeking to leverage digital technologies to engage more corporates on climate action, the company said on Tuesday after adding another minority investor to its equity pool amid a rapid expansion.

Offset developer and consultancy South Pole is seeking to leverage digital technologies to engage more corporates on climate action, the company said on Tuesday after adding another minority investor to its equity pool amid a rapid expansion.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software