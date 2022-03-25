Papua New Guinea governor says large REDD+ project is a scam, contract illegal

A large-scale REDD project in Papua New Guinea currently applying for Verra registration is a scam and the contract it has signed with landowners is illegal, according to the governor of the province where it is located.