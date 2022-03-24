Think-tank calls for €100 bln EU fund to end reliance on Russian gas by 2027

Published 17:26 on March 24, 2022 / Last updated at 17:35 on March 24, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The EU could slash gas demand in five years by massively scaling up renewables and energy efficiency supported by a new €100 billion fund, a think-tank said on Thursday as Germany considers suspending its coal phaseout and EU leaders meet for talks on how to ramp up pressure on Moscow.