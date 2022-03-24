EUAs rose slightly in light trading on Thursday, while energy markets also rose as participants expressed concern that soaring prices have reduced traders’ ability to take on new positions amid high exchange margins.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs rose slightly in light trading on Thursday, while energy markets also rose as participants expressed concern that soaring prices have reduced traders' ability to take on new positions amid high exchange margins.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.