COP27 host Egypt eyes closer links with US energy majors

Published 23:06 on March 9, 2022 / Last updated at 23:06 on March 9, 2022

Egypt is forging closer ties with US energy majors Chevron and ExxonMobil ahead of its November hosting of COP27 UN climate negotiations, the nation’s energy minister told a conference on Wednesday while speaking of his plans to export clean hydrogen to Europe.