Pakistan project finds buyers for 3 mln blue carbon credits

Published 00:01 on March 10, 2022 / Last updated at 15:09 on March 9, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A major Pakistan-based blue carbon project has agreed to sell 3 million carbon credits to a group of buyers in the first tranche of units from the world’s biggest mangrove restoration programme.