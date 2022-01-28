Weekly trading volume in China’s national emissions market fell below 500 units over Jan. 21-27, as traders wound down ahead of next week’s Lunar New Year celebrations with no news on the 2021 allocation plan.
CN Markets: China’s ETS slips into post-compliance funk with no future guidance
