Oil major Shell has started operations in China of a 20 MW renewable power-to-hydrogen electrolyser, constructed as part of a joint venture with a local firm, the company announced on Friday.
Shell kickstarts green hydrogen play in China with start-up of 20 MW electrolyser
Oil major Shell has started operations in China of a 20 MW renewable power-to-hydrogen electrolyser, constructed as part of a joint venture with a local firm, the company announced on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.