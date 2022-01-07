Americas > Speculators, emitters add to California carbon holdings this week

Speculators, emitters add to California carbon holdings this week

Published 23:23 on January 7, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:23 on January 7, 2022

Financial players increased their net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position over the New Years’ holiday, while compliance entities shaved their net short, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

