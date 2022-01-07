Washington may seek California cap-and-trade adjustments to facilitate linkage -senator

Published 22:31 on January 7, 2022

Washington state may try to increase the chances of linking its forthcoming carbon market with California by either adjusting components of the programme itself or getting the Golden State to do so for its regulation, a key legislative proponent of the scheme said Friday.