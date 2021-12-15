Pennsylvania House approves RGGI blocking resolution as governor’s administration refutes move

Published 23:41 on December 15, 2021

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday evening sent on a resolution that would prevent Governor Tom Wolf from implementing the state’s final RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, though the Democratic leader is expected to veto the measure as his administration simultaneously argues a legislative office is incorrect in its recent move to hold up the power sector carbon market.