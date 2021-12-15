The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday evening sent on a resolution that would prevent Governor Tom Wolf from implementing the state’s final RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, though the Democratic leader is expected to veto the measure as his administration simultaneously argues a legislative office is incorrect in its recent move to hold up the power sector carbon market.
Pennsylvania House approves RGGI blocking resolution as governor’s administration refutes move
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday evening sent on a resolution that would prevent Governor Tom Wolf from implementing the state’s final RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, though the Democratic leader is expected to veto the measure as his administration simultaneously argues a legislative office is incorrect in its recent move to hold up the power sector carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.