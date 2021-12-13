VCM Report: VERs post weekly loss amid profit-taking, seller stand-off

Published 20:29 on December 13, 2021 / Last updated at 21:00 on December 13, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices slipped in most standardised categories this week amid some year-end profit-taking and as sellers were seen as unwilling to accept a drop in value in the voluntary carbon market.