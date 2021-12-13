Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices slipped in most standardised categories this week amid some year-end profit-taking and as sellers were seen as unwilling to accept a drop in value in the voluntary carbon market.
VCM Report: VERs post weekly loss amid profit-taking, seller stand-off
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices slipped in most standardised categories this week amid some year-end profit-taking and as sellers were seen as unwilling to accept a drop in value in the voluntary carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.