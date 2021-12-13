Africa > VCM Report: VERs post weekly loss amid profit-taking, seller stand-off

VCM Report: VERs post weekly loss amid profit-taking, seller stand-off

Published 20:29 on December 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:00 on December 13, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices slipped in most standardised categories this week amid some year-end profit-taking and as sellers were seen as unwilling to accept a drop in value in the voluntary carbon market.

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices slipped in most standardised categories this week amid some year-end profit-taking and as sellers were seen as unwilling to accept a drop in value in the voluntary carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software