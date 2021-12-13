Europe’s 35 biggest meat and dairy companies were responsible for 7% of the bloc’s emissions in 2018, but only three of these companies have committed to reduce their overall emissions from livestock, and many are using “dubious” offsets for greenwashing purposes, according to research published Monday.
Europe’s meat and dairy emissions growing, greenwashing efforts underway -report
