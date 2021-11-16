Countries are unlikely to raise the ambition of their Paris Agreement emissions pledges by next year, with richer nations already dismissing the idea and emerging economies not under enough pressure to do more, experts said on Tuesday.
Countries unlikely to raise GHG pledges next year amid muted pressure -experts
Countries are unlikely to raise the ambition of their Paris Agreement emissions pledges by next year, with richer nations already dismissing the idea and emerging economies not under enough pressure to do more, experts said on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.