Africa > Countries unlikely to raise GHG pledges next year amid muted pressure -experts

Countries unlikely to raise GHG pledges next year amid muted pressure -experts

Published 19:29 on November 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:16 on November 16, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US  /  No Comments

Countries are unlikely to raise the ambition of their Paris Agreement emissions pledges by next year, with richer nations already dismissing the idea and emerging economies not under enough pressure to do more, experts said on Tuesday.

Countries are unlikely to raise the ambition of their Paris Agreement emissions pledges by next year, with richer nations already dismissing the idea and emerging economies not under enough pressure to do more, experts said on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software