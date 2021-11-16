Connecticut governor nails coffin shut on state implementation of TCI carbon market

Published 21:27 on November 16, 2021 / Last updated at 21:59 on November 16, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) on Tuesday confirmed that the state is abandoning plans to operationalise the Transportation and Climate Initiative Programme (TCI-P), citing high gasoline prices as obstacles to joining the regional fuel sector cap-and-trade system.