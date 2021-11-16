Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) on Tuesday confirmed that the state is abandoning plans to operationalise the Transportation and Climate Initiative Programme (TCI-P), citing high gasoline prices as obstacles to joining the regional fuel sector cap-and-trade system.
Connecticut governor nails coffin shut on state implementation of TCI carbon market
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) on Tuesday confirmed that the state is abandoning plans to operationalise the Transportation and Climate Initiative Programme (TCI-P), citing high gasoline prices as obstacles to joining the regional fuel sector cap-and-trade system.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.