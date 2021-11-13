COP26: UN talks compel nations to revise GHG pledges next year, shy away from coal exit

UN climate talks closed late Saturday by tasking nearly 200 nations to revise their emissions pledges within a year to “keep alive” the Paris Agreement's 1.5C global warming goal, but the deal failed to commit to a faster coal phaseout.