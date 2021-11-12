Two pastoral companies received the biggest amount of new carbon credits in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest issuance round, while the government on Friday released the modelling behind its net zero target, revealing offset price estimates well below current market prices.
Australia Market Roundup: Pastoral companies earn major ACCU batches, as govt releases net zero modelling
Two pastoral companies received the biggest amount of new carbon credits in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest issuance round, while the government on Friday released the modelling behind its net zero target, revealing offset price estimates well below current market prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.