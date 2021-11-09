COP26: Glasgow faces credibility gap with climate efforts falling short, report warns

The Glasgow climate conference faces a credibility, action, and commitment gap with the world heading for end of century warming of over 2C, even when taking into account the recent spate of net zero pledges by key economies, a report released on Tuesday said.