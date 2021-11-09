California, Quebec, and New Zealand on Tuesday signed a declaration promising closer collaboration on climate policy, with the WCI jurisdictions looking into greater alignment with the Pacific Island nation on their respective cap-and-trade programmes.
COP26: WCI jurisdictions to explore possible carbon market alignment with New Zealand
