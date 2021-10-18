COMMENT: High anxiety in the EU ETS

Summer seems a long time ago now. Back in August and September, EU carbon was setting almost weekly records, European gas was nicely positioned at the top of the merit order, the European Commission was talking about climate ambition, and all was right with the world. And just three weeks later, the EU ETS finds itself in a time of high volatility and of high anxiety.