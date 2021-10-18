By Alessandro Vitelli
COMMENT: High anxiety in the EU ETS
Summer seems a long time ago now. Back in August and September, EU carbon was setting almost weekly records, European gas was nicely positioned at the top of the merit order, the European Commission was talking about climate ambition, and all was right with the world. And just three weeks later, the EU ETS finds itself in a time of high volatility and of high anxiety.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
