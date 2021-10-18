Shell predicts threefold growth in voluntary carbon market

Oil major Shell expects trading in the voluntary carbon market to increase by around threefold to 1.1 billion tonnes of CO2e a year by 2030, though rising corporate demand could exceed supply within a few years due to a lack of high-quality projects.