Oil major Shell expects trading in the voluntary carbon market to increase by around threefold to 1.1 billion tonnes of CO2e a year by 2030, though rising corporate demand could exceed supply within a few years due to a lack of high-quality projects.
Shell predicts threefold growth in voluntary carbon market
