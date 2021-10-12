Africa > Oil-rich Kuwait sets meagre emissions goal in updated NDC on pledge deadline

Oil-rich Kuwait sets meagre emissions goal in updated NDC on pledge deadline

Published 22:26 on October 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:26 on October 12, 2021  /  Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, REDD  /  No Comments

Oil-rich Gulf state Kuwait has pledged to cut its emissions 7.4% under BAU levels by 2035 in its revised NDC submitted on Tuesday, far off the 45% global GHG cut thought needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C warming goal.

