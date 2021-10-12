New Zealand seeks real ETS carbon cuts in first emissions reduction plan

The New Zealand ETS needs to be encouraged to make gross carbon reductions, potentially relying less on forestry offsets in the future, the government said Wednesday as it launched a public consultation process for its first long-term emissions reduction plan.