CARBON FORWARD 2021: Focus on removals, adjustments risks slowing VCM investments
Published 22:42 on October 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:42 on October 7, 2021 / International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary carbon market investments risk being hindered by a focus on buying carbon removals and a push to insist that companies require their offsets to include corresponding adjustments, a conference heard on Thursday.
