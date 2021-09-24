UK-based fund opens RGGI account before Q4 auction

A London-based fund with a focus on global carbon markets opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Friday, with the new speculative account aligning with a broad trend over the past several months.