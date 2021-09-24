Americas > UK-based fund opens RGGI account before Q4 auction

UK-based fund opens RGGI account before Q4 auction

Published 21:39 on September 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:16 on September 24, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A London-based fund with a focus on global carbon markets opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Friday, with the new speculative account aligning with a broad trend over the past several months.

