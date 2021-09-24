WCI emitters continue to add to cumulative short position, speculators hold firm

Published 21:27 on September 24, 2021

WCI compliance entities continued to add to their open short positions over the past week, while speculators’ holdings remained roughly static, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.