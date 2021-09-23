LCFS Market: California credits recede toward $160 as bearish factors weigh

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values declined closer to the $160 mark on Thursday, recording multi-year lows as bearish factors continued to apply topside pressure.