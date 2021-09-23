LCFS Market: California credits recede toward $160 as bearish factors weigh
Published 23:08 on September 23, 2021 / Last updated at 23:08 on September 23, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values declined closer to the $160 mark on Thursday, recording multi-year lows as bearish factors continued to apply topside pressure.
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values declined closer to the $160 mark on Thursday, recording multi-year lows as bearish factors continued to apply topside pressure.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.