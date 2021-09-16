Taiwan’s CPC signs carbon neutral gas supply deal with industrial giant

Published 11:49 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 12:12 on September 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Taiwan’s state-owned oil and gas company CPC Corporation has signed an agreement with a semiconductor company TSMC for the supply of “carbon neutral” natural gas, the company announced on Thursday.