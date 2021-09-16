Asia Pacific > Taiwan’s CPC signs carbon neutral gas supply deal with industrial giant

Taiwan’s CPC signs carbon neutral gas supply deal with industrial giant

Published 11:49 on September 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:12 on September 16, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Taiwan’s state-owned oil and gas company CPC Corporation has signed an agreement with a semiconductor company TSMC for the supply of “carbon neutral” natural gas, the company announced on Thursday.

Taiwan’s state-owned oil and gas company CPC Corporation has signed an agreement with a semiconductor company TSMC for the supply of “carbon neutral” natural gas, the company announced on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software