China’s Chongqing launches carbon offset scheme
Published 11:28 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 11:28 on September 16, 2021 / China, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Southwest China’s Chongqing revealed the first batch of offset methodologies, and the credits can be used in the local compliance carbon market, as well as to claim carbon neutral for business operations and big events.
The Southwestern megacity of Chongqing has become the latest Chinese region to launch its own carbon offsetting scheme, publishing 13 project methodologies eligible to create local credits.
