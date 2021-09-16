Al Gore-backed data project finds oil and gas emissions may be double estimates

Published 10:56 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 12:11 on September 16, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US / No Comments

A new emissions data project has found that emissions from oil and gas production may be twice as high as previously thought, as new technology builds a more accurate picture of global GHG output.