NA Markets: CCA prices flutter around $25 level as RGGI finds bullish support before Q3 sale
Published 22:38 on September 9, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on September 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) rose week-on-week after seeing another volatile stretch, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) increased ahead of the Q3 auction that participants anticipate will settle at or above secondary market levels.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) rose week-on-week after seeing another volatile stretch, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) increased ahead of the Q3 auction that participants anticipate will settle at or above secondary market levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.