NA Markets: CCA prices flutter around $25 level as RGGI finds bullish support before Q3 sale

Published 22:38 on September 9, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on September 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) rose week-on-week after seeing another volatile stretch, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) increased ahead of the Q3 auction that participants anticipate will settle at or above secondary market levels.