Biden FERC nominee to swing US federal agency to Democrat majority

Published 22:47 on September 9, 2021 / Last updated at 23:37 on September 9, 2021

President Joe Biden (D) nominated a Washington DC utility regulator to the vacant position on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday, whose confirmation would give Democrats a majority in the federal agency that could help to advance climate change initiatives.