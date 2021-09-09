Biden FERC nominee to swing US federal agency to Democrat majority
Published 22:47 on September 9, 2021 / Last updated at 23:37 on September 9, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
President Joe Biden (D) nominated a Washington DC utility regulator to the vacant position on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday, whose confirmation would give Democrats a majority in the federal agency that could help to advance climate change initiatives.
President Joe Biden (D) nominated a Washington DC utility regulator to the vacant position on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday, whose confirmation would give Democrats a majority in the federal agency that could help to advance climate change initiatives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.