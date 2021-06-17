UN climate talks to take political dimension after ‘no breakthroughs’ on Article 6

Published 18:39 on June 17, 2021 / Last updated at 18:58 on June 17, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Ministers from 40 nations will aim to advance international emissions trade talks on the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 next month, after scant progress by officials during a three-week virtual UN meeting.