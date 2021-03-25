EU lawmakers not giving up on 60% GHG target for 2030, says Climate Law negotiator
Published 15:45 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 15:45 on March 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Parliament is not giving up on raising the bloc’s 2030 climate target to at least 60% below 1990 levels in negotiations for the European Climate Law, an MEP said Thursday, in the face of opposition from the Commission and EU nations.
The European Parliament is not giving up on raising the bloc’s 2030 climate target to at least 60% below 1990 levels in negotiations for the European Climate Law, an MEP said Thursday, in the face of opposition from the Commission and EU nations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.