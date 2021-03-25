EU lawmakers not giving up on 60% GHG target for 2030, says Climate Law negotiator

Published 15:45 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 15:45 on March 25, 2021

The European Parliament is not giving up on raising the bloc’s 2030 climate target to at least 60% below 1990 levels in negotiations for the European Climate Law, an MEP said Thursday, in the face of opposition from the Commission and EU nations.