Poland requests Brussels to investigate speculator impact in EU carbon market -media
Published 14:40 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 14:46 on March 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Poland has once again requested the European Commission to investigate rising EU carbon prices, according to media reports, as trading data shows speculators are building larger positions in the market.
