EMEA > Poland requests Brussels to investigate speculator impact in EU carbon market -media

Poland requests Brussels to investigate speculator impact in EU carbon market -media

Published 14:40 on March 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:46 on March 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Poland has once again requested the European Commission to investigate rising EU carbon prices, according to media reports, as trading data shows speculators are building larger positions in the market.

Poland has once again requested the European Commission to investigate rising EU carbon prices, according to media reports, as trading data shows speculators are building larger positions in the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software