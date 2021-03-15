EU Market: EUAs fade after setting another record above €43
Published 20:19 on March 15, 2021 / Last updated at 21:51 on March 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices hit a record high for the fifth day in a row on Monday, but then lost ground amid a less supportive energy complex.
European carbon prices hit a record high for the fifth day in a row on Monday, but then lost ground amid a less supportive energy complex.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.