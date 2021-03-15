Brussels eases rules on free allocation for some EU ETS industries

Published 14:33 on March 15, 2021 / Last updated at 17:54 on March 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS

Some 31 out of 52 EU ETS-covered industries will face the maximum possible tightening of their free allocation benchmarks over the next five years, according to EU rules adopted late Friday, with green groups and even some industry players flagging concerns that the system does not align with the goals set by the European Green Deal.